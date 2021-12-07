GlobalFoundries’ (GFS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Susquehanna in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GFS. Cowen initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

GlobalFoundries stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. GlobalFoundries has a twelve month low of $44.48 and a twelve month high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

