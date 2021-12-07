GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) CEO Sells $3,322,393.14 in Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.57. 299,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of GMS by 275.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in GMS by 142.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in GMS in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 15,722.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

