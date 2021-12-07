Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives $8.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Shares of GOL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,238,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,084. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 110.5% during the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 362,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 190,184 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 131.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 61,303 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,132,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.