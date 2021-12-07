Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) fell 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.66. 83,897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,354,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFI. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

