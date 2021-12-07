Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Townsquare Media worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $210.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $15.33.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $111.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.81 million. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 59.48% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.