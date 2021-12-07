Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Better World Acquisition worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $898,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Better World Acquisition by 40.0% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 139,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 39,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWAC opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

