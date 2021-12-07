Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 129,305 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 129,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of DURECT worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DURECT by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,747,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 208,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DURECT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,370,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 198,525 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in DURECT by 360.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 144,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in DURECT by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

DURECT stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. DURECT Co. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market cap of $219.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.18.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative net margin of 280.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

