Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 2,343 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUMG. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000.

NUMG stock opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average is $55.52.

