Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,636 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSSIU. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $3,015,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $2,978,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $255,000.

FSSIU stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

