Govi 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.71 Million (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. Govi has a total market capitalization of $14.39 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Govi has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One Govi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002896 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00057463 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,272.83 or 0.08481614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00062366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00082480 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,356.71 or 0.99958548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,860,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

