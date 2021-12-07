Grace & White Inc. NY Grows Stock Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,997,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197,130 shares during the period. Aegon makes up approximately 1.9% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 0.07% of Aegon worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon in the second quarter worth $47,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 22.5% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Aegon in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Aegon in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

