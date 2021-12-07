Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 15,649 Shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Grace & White Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 15,649 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 1.51% of Broadway Financial worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 185.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 27,889 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 130.6% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 782,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 443,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.00. Broadway Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $186.60 million, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

