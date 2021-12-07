Graham Basham Purchases 6,000 Shares of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) Stock

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) insider Graham Basham bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £3,060 ($4,057.82).

Shares of SREI stock opened at GBX 51.80 ($0.69) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 35.60 ($0.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 53.37 ($0.71). The company has a market cap of £254.38 million and a PE ratio of 5.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 0.73 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.68. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the Â’Company' and together with its subsidiaries the Â’Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

