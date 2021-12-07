Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 268.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80,880 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 5.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Graham by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Graham by 11.1% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Graham by 17.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 50,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of GHM opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.55 million, a P/E ratio of -59.33, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.72. Graham Co. has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.82.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. Graham had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is -209.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GHM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Graham Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.