Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires 2,095 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.44. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

