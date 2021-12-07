Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires 24 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

NYSE:BLK opened at $896.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $908.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $896.98.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

