Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $888,000.

Get iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF alerts:

IAI opened at $109.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.42. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 52 week low of $74.26 and a 52 week high of $116.25.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.