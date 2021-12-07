Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID) Trading Up 0.8%

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 131.50 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 131 ($1.74). 223,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 404,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.72).

The firm has a market capitalization of £573.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 127.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

