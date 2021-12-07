Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Trading Down 2%

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)’s share price was down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.39 and last traded at $27.41. Approximately 112,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,041,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GO shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $47,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 43,646 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

