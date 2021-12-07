Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Trading Down 2%

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)’s share price was down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.39 and last traded at $27.41. Approximately 112,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,041,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on GO shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $47,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 43,646 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
About Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Featured Story: Return On Assets
Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.