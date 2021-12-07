Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

PAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $119.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.38. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $98.07 and a 12 month high of $140.77.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $264.44 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $3.4886 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

