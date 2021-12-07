Guess? Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 110,139 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,911 call options.

Shares of GES stock opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Guess? has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $31.12.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Guess?’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Guess? by 90.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guess? during the second quarter worth about $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guess? during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GES. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.