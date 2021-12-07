H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

HNNMY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $3.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.29. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Equities analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (HNNMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.