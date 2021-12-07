Hacken Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.02 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $62.26 million and $5.02 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00057209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,311.86 or 0.08461469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00058738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,008.06 or 1.00096682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00077269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,664,589 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

