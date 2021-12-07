Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) announced a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0709 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of HLFDY opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. Halfords Group has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $12.06.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

