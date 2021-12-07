HaloDAO Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $55,836.00 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last week, HaloDAO has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0814 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $456,202.64 and approximately $55,836.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00059752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,269.92 or 0.08463414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,358.62 or 1.01797889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00057875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00077145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002700 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

