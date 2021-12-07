Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

HMSNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hammerson stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

