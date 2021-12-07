Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Qorvo by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $7.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.02. 6,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,634. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.17 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.61.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

