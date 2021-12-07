Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.07. 9,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,375. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

