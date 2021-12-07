Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,896 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

WY stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.99. 29,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,090. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

