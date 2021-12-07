Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $16.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.9% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262,434 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,275.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,211,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,601 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.33. 3,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,902. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

