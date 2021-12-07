Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 4,064 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $2.98 on Tuesday, hitting $116.34. The company had a trading volume of 139,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,601. The firm has a market cap of $136.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.46. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

