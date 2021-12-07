Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 10,897 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,897 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.0% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.67. 556,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,733,305. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.53.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

