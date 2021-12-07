Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 21 ($0.28).

HBR has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Tuesday.

LON:HBR opened at GBX 427.20 ($5.67) on Tuesday. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 284 ($3.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 454 ($6.02). The stock has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 375.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 282.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

In other news, insider Alan M. Ferguson purchased 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 352 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £24,999.04 ($33,150.83). Also, insider Anne Stevens purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($159,130.09).

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

