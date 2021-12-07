HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,740.00

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,740 ($36.33) and last traded at GBX 2,740 ($36.33), with a volume of 311594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,710 ($35.94).

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,528.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,316.10. The company has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 172.03.

In related news, insider Carolina Espinal purchased 945 shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,535 ($33.62) per share, with a total value of £23,955.75 ($31,767.34).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

