Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 85.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Hasbro by 681.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $99.70. 222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,487. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $4,125,304. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

