Hathor (HTR) Price Tops $1.16 on Exchanges

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002306 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded 36.3% lower against the US dollar. Hathor has a total market cap of $258.00 million and $13.20 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00059230 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,245.04 or 0.08425700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,108.92 or 1.01442785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00058012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00077092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 898,042,784 coins and its circulating supply is 222,097,784 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.