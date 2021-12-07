HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,906,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,625,500,000 after purchasing an additional 207,884 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,320,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,541,000 after purchasing an additional 103,230 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,991,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,076,000 after purchasing an additional 426,192 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in HDFC Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,475,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,383,000 after buying an additional 26,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,823,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,673,000 after buying an additional 559,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $84.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

