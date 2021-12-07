Head to Head Analysis: EMX Royalty (EMX) & Its Rivals

EMX Royalty (NYSE: EMX) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare EMX Royalty to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EMX Royalty and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 EMX Royalty Competitors 691 2365 2739 110 2.38

EMX Royalty presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 88.28%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 27.52%. Given EMX Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EMX Royalty is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMX Royalty’s peers have a beta of 0.40, indicating that their average stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EMX Royalty and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $5.37 million -$4.48 million -14.06 EMX Royalty Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -10.37

EMX Royalty’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than EMX Royalty. EMX Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -229.26% -20.07% -16.63% EMX Royalty Competitors -1,035.07% 3.80% -1.66%

Summary

EMX Royalty peers beat EMX Royalty on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded on 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

