Head to Head Analysis: UP Fintech (TIGR) vs. The Competition

UP Fintech (NASDAQ: TIGR) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare UP Fintech to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get UP Fintech alerts:

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech’s rivals have a beta of 1.66, suggesting that their average stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares UP Fintech and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $138.50 million $16.07 million 32.61 UP Fintech Competitors $6.20 billion $1.11 billion 7.45

UP Fintech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech. UP Fintech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for UP Fintech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 1 0 2 0 2.33 UP Fintech Competitors 509 2257 2297 71 2.38

UP Fintech presently has a consensus price target of $19.76, indicating a potential upside of 236.63%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 16.02%. Given UP Fintech’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 11.45% 7.94% 0.70% UP Fintech Competitors 28.99% 16.74% 6.08%

Summary

UP Fintech rivals beat UP Fintech on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.