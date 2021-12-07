Head to Head Comparison: First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First United and Old Point Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United $76.78 million 1.65 $13.84 million $2.53 7.59 Old Point Financial $54.71 million 2.17 $5.39 million $1.39 16.31

First United has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial. First United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Point Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First United and Old Point Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First United 0 0 1 0 3.00 Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First United currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given First United’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First United is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Dividends

First United pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First United pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Point Financial pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First United has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Old Point Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First United is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First United and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United 22.51% 16.43% 1.23% Old Point Financial 12.78% 6.90% 0.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.7% of First United shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Old Point Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of First United shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Old Point Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

First United has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First United beats Old Point Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Oakland, MD.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

