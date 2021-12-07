Head to Head Contrast: Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) vs. 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) and 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and 360 DigiTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $58.73 million 3.72 $11.10 million N/A N/A 360 DigiTech $2.08 billion 1.53 $535.88 million $5.46 3.82

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Orange County Bancorp and 360 DigiTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A 360 DigiTech 0 0 4 0 3.00

360 DigiTech has a consensus price target of $35.79, indicating a potential upside of 71.81%. Given 360 DigiTech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 360 DigiTech is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of 360 DigiTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and 360 DigiTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A 360 DigiTech 36.42% 48.21% 20.57%

Summary

360 DigiTech beats Orange County Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement. 360 Finance was founded on July 25, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

