Head to Head Contrast: Worksport (WKSP) versus The Competition

Worksport (OTCMKTS: WKSP) is one of 69 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Worksport to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Worksport alerts:

This table compares Worksport and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -1,058.05% -29.90% -26.64% Worksport Competitors -68.00% 6.04% -0.42%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Worksport and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00 Worksport Competitors 638 2447 2912 80 2.40

Worksport currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.80%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 16.49%. Given Worksport’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Worksport is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Worksport and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $350,000.00 -$1.19 million -8.58 Worksport Competitors $4.93 billion -$31.46 million 21.93

Worksport’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Worksport. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Worksport shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Worksport shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Worksport has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport’s peers have a beta of 1.70, indicating that their average share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Worksport peers beat Worksport on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 2, 2003 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Worksport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worksport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.