Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of BTSDF stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. Health and Happiness has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

