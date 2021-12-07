Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on HR. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

HR stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 751,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.16. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 169.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 636.88%.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

