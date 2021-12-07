HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.28 million.HealthEquity also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.30-$1.35 EPS.

Shares of HQY stock traded down $12.77 on Tuesday, hitting $43.90. 171,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,899. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.11. HealthEquity has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4,386.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut HealthEquity from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.55.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $120,601.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,832 shares of company stock worth $1,152,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HealthEquity stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

