HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Barrington Research

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.64% from the stock’s current price.

HQY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.55.

Shares of HQY traded down $13.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.43. 140,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,899. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,343.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,469 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,720,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

