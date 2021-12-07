Hegic (HEGIC) Price Tops $0.0861 on Top Exchanges

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One Hegic coin can now be bought for about $0.0861 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a market cap of $57.92 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hegic alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00039439 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.80 or 0.00212417 BTC.

Hegic Profile

HEGIC is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 672,647,349 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.