HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €95.00 ($106.74) price target from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($57.87) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €94.01 ($105.63).

Shares of ETR HFG traded down €2.26 ($2.54) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €81.46 ($91.53). 881,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €83.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €83.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.89. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €46.84 ($52.63) and a 12-month high of €97.50 ($109.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

