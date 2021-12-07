Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 16.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,384,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 127,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 10.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 69,002 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 8.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 571,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 46,569 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 511,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HTGC shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 48.71%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

