Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.960-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.420-$0.500 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $15.44. 317,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,222,942. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.